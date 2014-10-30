FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Resolute Forest Products posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Resolute Forest Products posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Resolute Forest Products Inc posted a much smaller quarterly loss, as the forest product maker’s results in the same period a year ago were hurt by a non-recurring $619 million income-tax charge.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $116 million, or $1.23 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $588 million, or $6.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.1 billion. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.