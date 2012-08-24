FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Resolute Forest to restart Quebec paper mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Speciality paper maker Resolute Forest Products Inc will resume operations at its Dolbeau paper mill in Quebec after three years.

The company, which also owns 14 hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities, said it decided to restart the mill after electricity distributor Hydro Quebec agreed to buy the power generated at its Mistassini plant.

The plant, which Resolute bought from Boralex Inc in February, fell idle after the paper mill shut down, drying up its source of wood waste from which it generated power.

Resolute, earlier known as AbitibiBowater, said it will invest $20 million to resume operations at the paper mill. Restarting the mill will provide employment to about 135 workers.

Shares of the Montreal, Quebec-based company, closed at C$12.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
