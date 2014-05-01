Resolute Forest Products loss mounts as costs rise, prices dip

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Resolute Forest Products Inc said first-quarter loss widened as an abnormally cold winter pushed up energy costs and disrupted shipments.

The company also said average prices were lower in newsprint, specialty papers and wood products businesses.

The company’s net loss widened to $50 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue fell 5.4 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)