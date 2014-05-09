BRIEF-Insurer Resolution says will miss full-year VNB growth target

May 9 (Reuters) - Resolution Ltd :

* Discussions regarding potential sale of lombard are ongoing, although uncertainties surrounding potential sale have resulted in lower sales and net fund outflows

* Uk division VNB maintained at 35 million stg, with strong ape growth of 42 pct to 201 million stg

* Friends Life is well placed to respond to fca legacy product revie

* Group new business margin for 2014 expected to be broadly similar to that achieved in Q1

* Significant impacts from budget expected in medium-term

* Retirement income: 50-70 pct reduction expected in annuity sales due to budget

* Sales of annuities from vesting pensions with guaranteed annuity options are expected to reduce by c20 pct due to budget

* Favourable impact expected at corporate benefits due to budget

* VNB will be adversely affected due to implications of budget; therefore VNB growth target of 10 pct per annum will not be achievable in 2014

* Q1 corporate benefits business positive net inflows of 0.2 billion stg and VNB growth of 33 pct to 4 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: