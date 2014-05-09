FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Resolution says will miss full-year VNB growth target
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 9, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Resolution says will miss full-year VNB growth target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Resolution Ltd :

* Discussions regarding potential sale of lombard are ongoing, although uncertainties surrounding potential sale have resulted in lower sales and net fund outflows

* Uk division VNB maintained at 35 million stg, with strong ape growth of 42 pct to 201 million stg

* Friends Life is well placed to respond to fca legacy product revie

* Group new business margin for 2014 expected to be broadly similar to that achieved in Q1

* Significant impacts from budget expected in medium-term

* Retirement income: 50-70 pct reduction expected in annuity sales due to budget

* Sales of annuities from vesting pensions with guaranteed annuity options are expected to reduce by c20 pct due to budget

* Favourable impact expected at corporate benefits due to budget

* VNB will be adversely affected due to implications of budget; therefore VNB growth target of 10 pct per annum will not be achievable in 2014

* Q1 corporate benefits business positive net inflows of 0.2 billion stg and VNB growth of 33 pct to 4 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.