UPDATE 1-Resolution cancels planned 250 mln stg cashback
July 20, 2012 / 6:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Resolution cancels planned 250 mln stg cashback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, JULY 20 - British insurer Resolution said it had cancelled plans to return 250 million pounds ($393 million)to shareholders, blaming increasingly uncertain economic and financial market conditions.

“I understand that shareholders will be very disappointed that the board has concluded not to return a second 250 million pounds of capital, but it would be inappropriate to do so against the backdrop of heightened investment, economic and regulatory uncertainty,” Resolution Chairman Mike Biggs said in a statement.

Resolution, which pledged last year to hand back the cash during the first half of 2012, had warned in March that volatile market conditions might make it impossible to deliver.

