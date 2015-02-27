UPDATE 1-Resona says to repay $1.1 bln govt bailout after June meeting

(Adds executive’s comments, background)

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc said it will repay the remaining 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in bailout money after its shareholders’ meeting in June, the last major bank to exit state help received during Japan’s financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Japan’s fourth-largest lender by assets was effectively nationalised in 2003 after it sank under the weight of bad loans and received over 3 trillion yen in public funds. It has been paying down the bailout money and had said previously it would be able to pay back everything by the end of March 2018.

The Japanese government injected more than $84 billion into banks in late 1990s when they were hit by mounting bad loans after the country’s asset bubble burst.

President Kazuhiro Higashi also told reporters that Resona, which has focused on the domestic retail business, is seeking business alliances with regional banks as part of its growth strategy.

“We are not seeking capital alliance but we don’t rule out such possibility as a result of doing business together,” he said.

Resona also said two top Japanese insurers, Nippon Life and Dai-ichi Life, will buy its stake worth 86.5 billion yen. After the transaction, Dai-ichi will become Resona's biggest shareholder with 5.5 percent stake and Nippon Life its fifth biggest with 2.9 percent. ($1 = 118.9400 yen)