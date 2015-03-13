Resona considering raising common share dividend in future

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc, Japan’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is considering raising its common share dividend in the future after buying back preferred shares, its president said in an interview.

Last month, the bank said it would repay a remaining 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in government bailout funds after its shareholder meeting in June, the last major bank to exit state help received during Japan’s financial crisis in the late 1990s.

At the time, the bank also said it would buy back preferred shares worth 63 billion yen issued to a private investor.

President Kazuhiro Higashi told Reuters that Resona, which ranks behind Japan’s three “megabanks” in terms of asset size, eventually wanted to buy back the rest of preferred shares issued to a group of institutional investors, worth 175 billion yen.

The bank could then return more cash to common shareholders, Higashi said. He declined to elaborate on the timing.

“Currently, the dividend payout ratio for common shares is about 25 percent, but it could be raised to about 30 percent as we proceed with the buyback of preferred shares,” he said.

The government and shareholders have been pressuring Japan’s companies to increase shareholder returns by deploying their vast cash piles more effectively through such means as share buybacks. They are also calling for more independent directors and stricter corporate governance codes.