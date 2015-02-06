UPDATE 1-Japan insurers in talks to buy 5 pct stake in Resona bank

* Nippon Life, Dai-ichi in talks to buy stake worth 80 bln yen

* Resona repaid most of bailout money

* Insurers hope to boost product sales at Resona branches (Recasts with information from sources, adds comments from insurers, bank)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers Nippon Life and Dai-ichi Life are in talks with local banking group Resona Holdings Inc to buy a 5 percent stake worth about 80 billion yen ($682 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The companies, Japan’s biggest life insurance firms, expect to finalise their discussions with Resona by end of the month, the sources said, declining to be named due to the confidentiality of the matter.

News of the potential deal was first reported by the Yomiuri newspaper on Friday. Dai-chi declined to comment on the matter, while both Nippon Life and Resona said in separate statements that they were in talks on unspecified “business matters”.

Resona shares ended up 2.9 percent on Friday, outperforming 0.8 percent gain of the benchmark Nikkei average.

Dai-ichi already holds a 2.5 percent stake in Resona, Japan’s fourth largest banking group which last year paid back $2 billion of the $26 billion the government used to bail it out in 2003.

The bank is expected to pay back $1 billion in the near future and is looking for long-term major investors. For the insurers, a deal with Resona will help boost sales of their products at its branches. ($1 = 117.3000 yen) (Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Miral Fahmy)