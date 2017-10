TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc jumped as much as 4.9 percent to 574 yen, their highest for more than two years, on Thursday after sources said it would repay the 870 billion yen ($8.8 billion) in public funds it still owes the government in five years.

$1 = 98.8200 Japanese yen Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Paul Tait