Japan's Resona says to repay 235 bln yen in public funds in July
July 25, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Resona says to repay 235 bln yen in public funds in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese bank Resona Holdings Inc said on Friday it will pay back 235 billion yen ($2.3 billion) to the government on July 30 by buying back preferred shares that were issued as part of a bailout more than a decade ago.

After the buyback, the bank will still need to repay 128 billion yen in public funds, it said. At the peak in 2003, when the bank was nationalised, it had received 3.1 trillion yen in public money. ($1 = 101.8800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

