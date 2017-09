Nov 18 (Reuters) - Resource America Inc : * Reports operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2013 * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 * Qtrly GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.16 per common

share * Qtrly revenue $43 million versus $47.9 million