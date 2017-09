OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea, about 60 kilometres east of the Trym field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Repsol holds a 50 percent stake in the licence while other shareholders include Edison International (35 percent), Concedo (7.5 percent) and Skagen44 (7.5 percent).