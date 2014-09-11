BRIEF-Restamax subsidiary acquires 75 pct in Huippu Henkilostopalvelut

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj

* Says Restamax subsidiary Smile Henkilostopalvelut Oy expands operations and buys majority shareholding in Huippu Henkilostopalvelut Oy

* Says Smile Henkilostopalvelut buys 75 percent of Huippu Henkilostopalvelut, which mainly operates in the Kuopio region

* Says ownership of the entity purchased will transfer on Sept. 15

* Says as a result of the transaction, 43,500 shares of the parent company will be transferred to Restamax group

* Huippu Henkilostopalvelut Oy CEO Marko Melamies will continue as the company CEO and minority shareholder

* Says total purchase price of the corporate acquisition is 0.5 million euros added with the shares to be bought

* Purchase price consists also of total of the company’s investments and current assets less borrowed funds on Aug. 31

* Says an additional purchase price of 0.1 million euros is related to the corporate acquisition, to be paid on Dec. 31 2016 is certain conditions are met

* Says purchase price will be paid in cash

* Says the corporate acquisition is bank-funded within the framework of Restamax Plc's current funding limits