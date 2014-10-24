FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restamax lowers its 2014 profit guidance
October 24, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Restamax lowers its 2014 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj

* Profit warning: despite strong growth Restamax lowers its 2014 profit guidance

* Says profit development in September and October has been poorer than expected

* Estimates that 2014 turnover will increase to 84.0-90.0 million euros

* Sees 2014 EBITDA to increase to 11.5-13.0 million euros and operating profit to increase to 5.5-7.0 million euros

* Says previously estimated that 2014 turnover would increase to 86.0-97.0 million euros

* Says previously estimated that 2014 EBITDA would increase to 14.5-16.3 million euros and operating profit would increase to 8.7-10.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

