BRIEF-Restamax purchased a majority of Staff Invest group's labour hire service operations
August 1, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj : * Says purchased a majority of Staff Invest group’s labour hire service operations * Says purchase price for the object of corporate acquisition is approximately EUR 7.7 million * Says the purchase price will be paid in cash * Says final purchase price will be determined based on financial statements issued on 31 July 2014 no later than on 31 December 2014 * Says acquisition comprises about 75% of all Staff Invest group’s business operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
