Burger King/Tim Hortons owner posts Q2 profit as sales rise
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Burger King/Tim Hortons owner posts Q2 profit as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , the company formed out of Burger King’s takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, reported a profit for the second quarter, compared with a loss in the first three months of the year, as same-restaurant sales rose.

The company, posting second-quarter results for the first time, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $9.6 million, or 5 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter.

Revenue rose nearly 12 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

