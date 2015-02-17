FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

INTERVIEW-No further job cuts planned at Tim Hortons -CEO

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International is not planning further corporate job cuts at its Tim Hortons unit, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

“We executed our organizational restructuring up front, which really focused on back office, corporate areas where we said we’d see overlap in the business,” said CEO Daniel Schwartz. “ ... We have no plans to have any more job cuts.”

The company said it would focus on deleveraging and reinvesting in the business. Tim Hortons’ U.S and international growth would be a top priority, but something that would take time, it added.

Restaurant Brands was formed from Burger King’s takeover of Tim Hortons last year. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

