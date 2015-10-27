FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King/Tim Hortons owner's Q3 profit rises
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Burger King/Tim Hortons owner's Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , formed last year out of Burger King’s takeover of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, said third-quarter profit soared from the preceding quarter, helped by new restaurants and lower costs.

The company, posting third-quarter results for the first time, said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $49.6 million, or 24 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company’s revenue fell 2 percent to $1.02 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.