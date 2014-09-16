FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Restaurant Brands Q2 sales rise 5.8 pct
September 16, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Restaurant Brands Q2 sales rise 5.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Restaurant Brands on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier, due to higher sales at the restaurant operator’s KFC outlets.

Total sales came in at NZ$108.0 million ($88.47 million), up NZ$5.9 million from the same quarter last year. Quarterly sales at the company’s KFC restaurants rose 7.4 percent from the same period last year, boosted by high demand for new menus and campaigns.

Quarterly sales at Pizza Hut and Starbuck’s Coffee also rose, while sales at its Carl’s Jr. burger chain were down 37.9 percent from a year earlier, when the company had a number of store openings.

1 US dollar = 1.2207 New Zealand dollar Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Gregorio

