WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands Ltd

* Q3 sales NZ$76.2 mln, up 5.4 percent on year ago

* Carl’s Jr. brand of burger restaurants, largest contributor to the sales increase

* Starbucks Coffee sales + 2.7 pct, with Pizza Hut -0.4 pct, KFC total sales - 0.1 pct

* Company same store sales up 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)