BRIEF-Restaurant turnover for 52 weeks to Dec. 29 was 9 pct ahead of prior year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Restaurant turnover for 52 weeks to Dec. 29 was 9 pct ahead of prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group PLC : * Turnover for the 52 weeks to 29 December 2013 was 9% ahead of the prior year * Like-for-like sales for 52 weeks to December 29 were 3.5% ahead * Operating margins for 2013 are expected to show progress on 2012 * Trading at new sites has been excellent and they are set to deliver strong returns * Expects to open between 36 and 43 new sites in 2014 * Profits were well ahead of 2012 and cash generation was strong * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

