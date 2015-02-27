FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frankie & Benny's owner upbeat on 2015 as profits rise
February 27, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Frankie & Benny's owner upbeat on 2015 as profits rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Restaurant Group , whose chains include Chiquito and Frankie & Benny‘s, said trading in the new year had started well as it posted an 7.4 percent rise in 2014 profit.

The company, which has more than 470 restaurants, about half of which are next to cinemas, said on Friday pretax profit for the year to Dec. 28 rose to 78.1 million pounds ($121 million), in line with analysts’ average forecasts.

New openings helped total sales rise 10 percent to 635 million pounds, with sales at outlets open more than a year up 2.8 percent, it said. Like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 were up 2.5 percent.

The company said it was upbeat on its prospects for the year ahead, with growing consumer income, new openings and a strong film release schedule all set to boost sales.

New James Bond and Star Wars titles are just two of the big films expected to raise cinema admissions significantly in 2015 and subsequently drive demand at the company’s restaurants.

The group said it would open 42 to 50 new sites this year, up from 40 in 2014 and 35 the year before.

Shares in the firm closed at 729 pence on Thursday, up 13 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
