Frankie & Benny's owner upbeat as sales rise

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group, known in Britain for its Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s chains, said it was on track for a strong first-half performance after a healthy rise in sales.

The group, which last month named managing director Danny Breithaupt as its new chief executive after long-serving boss Andrew Page retired, said sales at outlets open over a year rose 4 percent in the first 19 weeks of trading, and were up 11 percent including revenues from new sites.

The company, which owns over 400 pubs and restaurants mainly in airports, leisure and retail outlets, has been upbeat on its expansion prospects due to an improving UK economy. The firm, which saw annual profit rise 13 percent in 2013, said it planned to open 36-43 new sites this year.

It said the 15 new restaurants opened so far this year were trading well and added that the quality of its new site pipeline over the next three years was the strongest it had seen since before the onset of the financial crisis.

Shares in Restaurant Group closed at 623.5 pence on Wednesday, up 28 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 1.26 billion pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)