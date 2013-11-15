FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Restaurant Group to ramp-up expansion
November 15, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Restaurant Group to ramp-up expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group, whose chains include Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations and planned to ramp-up its rate of expansion in 2014.

The group, which has over 420 pubs and restaurants predominantly in airports, leisure and retail outlets, said on Friday total sales for the 45 weeks to Nov. 10 rose 9.1 percent on a year ago, with sales at outlets open over a year 3.5 percent ahead.

That represented an expected slowdown from 5 percent underlying sales growth recorded in the first half of the year, as trade suffered from lower attendance at cinemas, where many of its eateries are closely located, compared to a year ago when the successful James Bond “Skyfall” film was released.

The group, which has been bullish on its expansion prospects, said it would open up to 35 new restaurants in 2013, and anticipated opening a greater number in 2014.

The company said it remained on track to meet full-year 2013 expectations. The firm is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 71.6 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Shares in the firm closed at 556 pence on Thursday, up 45 percent on a year ago, valuing the group at 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
