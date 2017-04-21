FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Restaurant Group finance chief to leave after less than a year
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

Restaurant Group finance chief to leave after less than a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group said finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.

The company, which has been trying to improve service across its 488 restaurants and pubs in Britain after reporting lower annual profit in 2016, said on Friday it had started the search for a new chief financial officer.

The news of Nightingale's departure was first reported by Sky News. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

