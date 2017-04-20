FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds disclosure, background)

April 20 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported on its website.

Nightingale's departure is set to be announced as early as Friday, Sky News also reported. bit.ly/2pWHdak

Restaurant Group named Nightingale, the former head of Monarch Airlines, as its finance chief in June last year.

The owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain said last month it would seek to offer better value and improved service to win back customers after reporting lower annual profit in 2016.

The company, which operates more than 500 restaurants and pubs in Britain, has put the brake on expansion plans until it is sure that its brand and location strategy is 'sufficiently robust'

Restaurant Group was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

