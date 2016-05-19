UPDATE 1-PE firm Cinven considering bid for Restaurant Group - Sky News

(Adds Cinven response, Restaurant Group background)

May 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Cinven is considering a bid for Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican food chains Chiquito and Joe’s Kitchen, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Restaurant Group’s stock rose as much as 11.4 percent to 354.5 pence and was the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250 midcap index. The shares had more than halved in value this year to Wednesday’s close.

Other private equity firms such as TA Associates are also interested in the British company, Sky News reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1U1r9v2)

Cinven and Restaurant Group declined to comment on the report. TA Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Restaurant Group, which also owns Italian-American restaurants chain Frankie & Benny‘s, had a market value of 640 million pounds ($935 million) as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters calculation.

An offer would have to be higher than 500 pence per share to be considered credible, Sky News quoted a source as saying.

Last month, Restaurant Group warned on its full-year profit, saying it did not expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term. The company also said its finance chief would leave with immediate effect.

Restaurant Group has seen increased competition from food-led pubs and branded restaurant chains and a drop in visitors to retail shopping parks, where many of its outlets are located.

The company operates more than 500 restaurants and pub restaurants predominantly in leisure locations and airports. ($1 = 0.68 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)