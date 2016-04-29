FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restaurant Group cuts full-year profit outlook
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Restaurant Group cuts full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Restaurant Group Plc on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term.

Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny‘s, expects like-for-like sales to be down between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent for the full year, resulting in profit before tax in the range of 74-80 million pounds.

The company reported a profit before tax of 86.8 million pounds ($127.03 million) in the previous year.

Restaurant Group said its chief financial officer, Stephen Critoph, would leave the company with immediate effect and that the board had commenced the search for a new CFO. ($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

