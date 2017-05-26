FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Restaurant Group reports slip in sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's Restaurant Group reports slip in sales

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said comparable sales for the 20 weeks to May 21 fell 1.8 percent and warned sales could fall further over the rest of the year as people cut spending on movies and travel.

Restaurant Group said its concessions business, which operates food and beverage formats within 12 British airports, benefitted from strong passenger numbers but expects this to moderate over the remainder of the year.

Rising inflation and muted wage growth following Britain's vote to leave the European Union last June is forcing many consumers to rein in their spending.

However, the company said it expects to deliver full-year pretax profit in line with market expectations.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

