Restaurant Group says cautious on 2016 outlook; shares plunge
January 14, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Restaurant Group says cautious on 2016 outlook; shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Restaurant Group Plc said it was more cautious than previously on its outlook for 2016, and reported slowing sales growth after Christmas, sending its shares down nearly 15 percent.

Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny‘s, said the trading environment had become more difficult in recent months.

The company said like-for-like sales rose 1.5 percent for the 52 weeks to Dec. 27. In November it said like-for-like sales had grown 2 percent in the 45 weeks to Nov. 8. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

