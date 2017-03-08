FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Restaurant Group to review leisure brands as 2016 comparable sales fall
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 5 months ago

UK's Restaurant Group to review leisure brands as 2016 comparable sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.

"It is clear that we had added an unsustainable premium to pricing in our Leisure businesses and that changes to our menus had been insufficiently tested with our customers," said Restaurant Group, which runs chains such as Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

Adjusted pretax profit for 2016 fell 11.2 percent to 77.1 million pounds on revenue up 3.7 percent to 710.7 million pounds ($867.20 million).

$1 = 0.8195 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

