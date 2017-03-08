UK's Restaurant Group to review leisure brands as 2016 comparable sales fall

March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.

"It is clear that we had added an unsustainable premium to pricing in our Leisure businesses and that changes to our menus had been insufficiently tested with our customers," said Restaurant Group, which runs chains such as Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

Adjusted pretax profit for 2016 fell 11.2 percent to 77.1 million pounds on revenue up 3.7 percent to 710.7 million pounds ($867.20 million).