January 9, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Frankie & Benny's owner upbeat as James Bond, Star Wars return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Restaurant Group , whose chains include Chiquito and Frankie & Benny‘s, said growing consumer income, new openings and a strong film release schedule left it “very positive” on its outlook for 2015 and beyond.

The company - which has about 400 restaurants, around half next to cinemas - said it would open another 42 to 50 new sites this year, up from 40 in 2014 and 35 the year before.

As well as consumers having more cash to spend, with real incomes starting to rise, the firm said 2015 films such as new James Bond and Star Wars titles would significantly boost cinema admissions and subsequently drive demand at its restaurants.

“Following 2014, which has been the weakest year for cinema admissions for many years, 2015 and 2016 are expected to show significant growth,” the company said.

Restaurant Group said on Friday total revenue for the year to Dec. 28 rose 9.6 percent, with sales at outlets open over a year up 2.8 percent.

It said it expected 2014 full-year pretax profit to be within a market forecast range of 77.5 to 80.9 million pounds ($122 million), up from 72.69 million pounds in 2013.

$1 = 0.6626 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
