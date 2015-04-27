FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger King/Tim Hortons parent reports smaller quarterly loss
April 27, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Burger King/Tim Hortons parent reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , the company formed out of Burger King’s takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, said its loss narrowed in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2014.

The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $514.2 million, or $2.52 per share, in the fourth quarter.

Revenue more than doubled to $932 million. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

