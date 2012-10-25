FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Restaurant Brands H1 profit rises slightly
October 25, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Restaurant Brands H1 profit rises slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd’s first-half profit before one-off items rose around 2 percent despite flat revenues.

The company which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks chains reported a net profit before non-trading items of NZ$8.8 million ($7.2 million) for the six months to Sept 10 compared with NZ$8.6 million a year earlier.

Accounting for one-offs the profit fell to NZ$6.9 million. Revenues were flat at NZ$167.2 million.

The company, whose shares closed on Thursday at NZ$2.45, declared an unchanged dividend of 6.5 cents a share.

Gyles Beckford

