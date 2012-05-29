NZ's Restaurant Brands sales fall in Q1

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.7 percent fall in sales during the first quarter from a year ago due to lower income from KFC, one of the brands it operates.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, said sales across the company’s brands came in at NZ$70.6 million ($53.87 million) in the three months to May 21, down NZ$2.0 million from the same period last year.

KFC total sales fell 3.1 percent in the quarter, after the company ended its promotion of the Double Down burger in the prior year.

Sales at Starbucks fell 3.5 percent, while Pizza Hut sales were flat on the year.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.15.