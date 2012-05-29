FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Restaurant Brands sales fall in Q1
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2012 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Restaurant Brands sales fall in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.7 percent fall in sales during the first quarter from a year ago due to lower income from KFC, one of the brands it operates.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, said sales across the company’s brands came in at NZ$70.6 million ($53.87 million) in the three months to May 21, down NZ$2.0 million from the same period last year.

KFC total sales fell 3.1 percent in the quarter, after the company ended its promotion of the Double Down burger in the prior year.

Sales at Starbucks fell 3.5 percent, while Pizza Hut sales were flat on the year.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.15.

$1 = 1.3104 New Zealand dollars Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.