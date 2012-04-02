FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Restaurant Brands year profit falls
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 6 years

NZ's Restaurant Brands year profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported a 30 percent fall in full year profit on Tuesday as sales fell, and said it was looking to hold its profitability in a tight market.

The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, reported a net profit of NZ$16.9 million ($14 million) for the year to Feb 27 compared with NZ$24.3 million a year earlier.

Last month the group said same store sales were down 2.5 percent on a year ago, with KFC sales flat, lower Pizza Hut revenue, and a slight rise for Starbucks.

Group revenue fell nearly 5 percent to NZ$308.9 million, mainly because of the impact of the Christchurch earthquake on sales and the sale of some Pizza Hut stores to franchisees.

Shares in Restaurant Brands closed on Monday at NZ$1.86, down around 10 percent so far this year, and just above the two-year low struck last week.

The company, which declared a dividend of 9.5 cents a share against last year’s 10 cents, said the retail climate was tough, but it regarded the profit as satisfactory after last year’s strong result.

“The company is expected to produce a result of at least the same level in the year ahead,” it said in a statement.

It said it was on track to open three or four stores of its fourth franchise chain, Carl’s Jr burgers, in the second half of the year.

$1=NZ$1.21 Gyles Beckford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.