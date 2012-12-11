FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Restaurant Brands Q3 earnings rise 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Restaurant Brands Q3 earnings rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Restaurant Brands on Wednesday said its sales rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter due to increased sales at its KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants.

The company said quarterly sales rose to NZ$72.2 million ($60.51 million), driven largely by a boost in Pizza Hut sales.

Restaurant Brands, which also operates the Starbucks chain in the country, said a bigger gain was offset by a slide in sales at the coffee shop. ($1 = 1.1932 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.