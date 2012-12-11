NZ's Restaurant Brands Q3 earnings rise 0.5 pct

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Restaurant Brands on Wednesday said its sales rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter due to increased sales at its KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants.

The company said quarterly sales rose to NZ$72.2 million ($60.51 million), driven largely by a boost in Pizza Hut sales.

Restaurant Brands, which also operates the Starbucks chain in the country, said a bigger gain was offset by a slide in sales at the coffee shop. ($1 = 1.1932 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)