NZ's Restaurant Brands year sales up 1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Restaurant Brands year sales up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Fast food operator Restaurant Brands Ltd said on Thursday that its full year sales rose 1.2 percent, lifted by increased sales at its KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, and the opening of a new franchise, Carl’s Junior.

The company said annual sales rose to NZ$311.9 million ($258 million). Same store sales for the group rose 1.9 percent.

Restaurant Brands said the Starbucks chain was the only part of its business to record lower sales.

Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.84. ($1 = 1.21 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
