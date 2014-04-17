FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restaurant Group sells part of LVG; declares special dividend
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Group sells part of LVG; declares special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc :

* Partial disposal of interest in Living Ventures Group (LVG)

* Announces disposal of part of its interest in Living Ventures Group following sale of Gusto business to a new company backed by Palatine Private Equity LLP and LVG Management

* Net proceeds of disposal will be distributed by way of a special dividend of 3.45 pence per share to shareholders

* TRG is receiving 7 mln stg of cash proceeds in respect of this disposal and resulting profit on disposal will be treated as an exceptional item in TRG’s next results announcement

* Following disposal, TRG’s only remaining interest in LVG will be a 4 mln stg loan note in Blackhouse Grill Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
