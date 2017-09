LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 12.3 percent to 33.7 million stg

* H1 revenue rose 10 percent to 308 million stg

* Interim dividend up 16 percent to 6.1 penceper share

* 38-43 new sites expected for 2014

* Continued strong trading with year to date like-for-like sales for 34 weeks to 24 august 2014 at 3.5%