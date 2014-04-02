FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restaurant Group appoints Danny Breithaupt as CEO
April 2, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Restaurant Group appoints Danny Breithaupt as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group, known in Britain for its Chiquito and Frankie & Benny chains, said on Wednesday it had appointed Danny Breithaupt as its chief executive officer.

Breithaupt, who is currently the managing director of the company’s leisure business, takes over from Andrew Page who intends to retire in August. Breithaupt joined Restaurant Group, which owns more than 400 pubs and restaurants, in 2001.

“Danny is a highly experienced, senior member of the company’s executive team and has been instrumental in developing and steering our Leisure business to its current market leading position,” Chairman Alan Jackson said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)

