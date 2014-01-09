UPDATE 1-New outlets boost Restaurant Group's sales

* Full-year revenue rises 9 pct

* Like-for-like sales rise 3.5 pct

* Shares rise 5 pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc, known in the United Kingdom for its Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains, reported a 9 percent rise in full-year turnover, driven mainly by sales from new outlets.

The company, which owns more than 400 pubs and restaurants, also said it saw strong trading at its new eateries, and looked to open 36 to 43 restaurants in 2014.

Restaurant Group, which opened 35 new outlets last year, also said full-year profit topped 2012 profit, but did not specify by how much.

Like-for-like sales grew 3.5 percent in 2013.

The company said sales were also boosted by its ‘value for money’ deals drawing more diners to its outlets.

The 9 percent growth implies turnover of 581 million pounds ($957 million) for the year, largely in line with analysts’ estimates.

Brokerage Canaccord Genuity raised its target price on the stock to 680 pence from 650 pence.

“These upgrades come from a combination of strong trading, new openings at the upper end of the expected range and improved margins,” Canaccord analyst Wayne Brown said in a note.

Restaurant Group shares were up 5.4 percent at 627 pence at 1246 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock was one of the top percentage gainers among FTSE 250 companies.