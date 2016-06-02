Brazil's Restoque begins talks with Inbrands over potential tie-up

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Restoque Comércio e Confecções de Roupas SA has began talks with rival Inbrands SA over a potential tie-up, which could create a leading apparel retailer with 2.8 billion reais ($781 million) in annual combined revenue and around 730 stores.

In a securities filing, Restoque said that both companies signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential merger. A two-week period for due diligence was agreed upon, the filing said, adding the combined entity would issue new shares once the deal is announced.