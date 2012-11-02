FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Restoration Hardware shares up 34 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Restoration Hardware shares up 34 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company background)

By Olivia Oran

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Restoration Hardware rose as much as 34 percent during their market debut on Friday.

The upscale furniture retailer, backed by private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $32.05 after pricing at the high end of the expected range at $24.

Restoration Hardware priced 5.2 million shares. The company offered 4.8 million shares with selling stockholders offering the rest.

Restoration Hardware, based in Corte Madera, California, sells furniture, bath linen, lighting fixtures and other items through its stores, catalogs and online.

The company competes with retailers like Williams Sonoma Inc , which operates the Pottery Barn and West Elm chains, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and Pier 1 Imports Inc . As of July 28, 2012, it operated 73 retail stores in the United States and Canada.

Restoration Hardware’s revenue grew 24 percent to $958.1 million in fiscal year 2012. It swung to a profit of $20.6 million from a loss of $7 million in the year prior.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.