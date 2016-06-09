FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restoration Hardware set to open at record-low after weak results
June 9, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Restoration Hardware set to open at record-low after weak results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Restoration Hardware Inc were set to open at a record-low on Thursday as the luxury furniture retailer’s bleak forecast spooked investors and prompted a slew of downgrades by brokerages.

The company’s shares were down 20.6 percent at $28.63 in premarket trading.

Restoration slashed its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a slowdown in the luxury consumer sector and weakness in oil-dependent markets.

Demand is weak and short-term operational costs are higher than expected, Cowen and Co analyst Oliver Chen wrote in a research note.

Luxury goods retailers such as Tiffany & Co and Ralph Lauren Corp have seen declines in sales as affluent consumers hold back spending on discretionary items.

At least seven brokerages cut price target on Restoration. Deutsche Bank, Longbow Research and Raymond James lowered their rating to the equivalent of “hold” from “buy”.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $36.07, the stock had fallen about 55 pct this year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

