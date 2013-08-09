Bumi dodges latest cash crunch

* Indonesian miner gets last-minute lifeline

* Looming maturities and mounting losses add to concerns

* S&P warns of unsustainable capital structure

By Prakash Chakravarti and Jonathan Rogers

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (IFR) - Bumi Resources, the trophy asset of Indonesia’s influential Bakrie family, dodged a potentially crippling liquidity squeeze as it refinanced a maturing US$150m loan at the eleventh hour.

The Jakarta-listed coal mining group has signed a new US$150m 15-month loan to replace a three-year facility that fell due in early August. The syndicate of 10-12 existing lenders, including a mix of hedge funds and institutional investors, rolled over their commitments into the new facility along with arranger Credit Suisse.

News of the deal came just days after Standard and Poor’s lowered the coal mining group’s long-term corporate rating to CCC from B-, labelling Bumi Resources’ capital structure “unsustainable” without a debt restructuring or asset sales. The move followed a downgrade by Moody’s to Caa1 from B3 on July 22 for similar reasons.

The refinancing confirms the group has not lost its access to funding despite its acrimonious divorce from Bumi PLC, the London-listed vehicle that had been intended to improve the Bakries’ access to global capital.

The high price charged by the lending group, however, signals that the Bakrie family’s crown jewel is far from home and dry. The new deal pays an all-in yield of around 18% per annum, rather than around 11%, the yield paid on the August 2010 facility that has just come due. Repayments are amortising, compared with a bullet repayment on the original financing.

LOOMING MATURITIES

Bumi Resources faces a heavy refinancing burden over the next year, at the same time as it is hit by falling coal prices and questions surrounding its corporate governance following an investigation by the London-listed entity.

A US$375m convertible bond falls due in August 2014 and two loans amounting to US$750m owed to China Development Bank and China Investment Corp are up for repayment in the fourth quarter of 2014.

More immediately, Bumi Resources Minerals, a subsidiary 87% owned by Bumi Resources, must repay a US$360m loan in September. Lenders in that facility have no recourse to Bumi Resources, but the repayment obligation adds to the pressure on the group.

“We believe a substantial debt reduction plan is critical if Bumi is to remain viable in the long term. The most obvious candidate for asset disposal would be Bumi Resources Minerals, but the separation of Bumi Resources from Bumi PLC is probably a necessary prerequisite for this to occur,” said Xavier Jean, director of corporate ratings at S&P in Singapore.

Bumi Resources - and indeed the Bakrie Group - has been in similar predicaments before, but the looming maturities set the scene for a stern test of its ability to access funding after the collapse of the London listing.

Allegations by Nathaniel Rothschild, the Bakries’ former partner, of misuse and misappropriation of funds at Bumi Resources and sister company Berau Coal helped prompt the dissolution of the Bumi PLC partnership.

The Bakries have agreed to buy back their 29.2% stake in Bumi Resources from Bumi PLC for US$501m, potentially boosting the Jakarta-listed unit’s access to funds. That transaction, however, has yet to win the approval of Bumi PLC shareholders. The family claims to have the funds available for the buyback, but has yet to elaborate on those arrangements.

WEAKER FUNDAMENTALS

Bumi Resources could be facing more fundamental trouble, as S&P pointed out when it downgraded the company to B- back in January. Then, the agency said that operational results were due to worsen.

Indeed, Bumi Resources posted a US$100m net loss in the end of the first quarter, with operating profit dropping 32.2% to US$79m. Moody’s said on July 22 it expected “little improvement” in Bumi Resources’ ability to generate cash in the second half of 2013.

The heavily indebted group is suffering from weak demand for coal, and the market looks unlikely to improve in the near term. Last Wednesday, Newcastle coal traded at US$77.17 per ton, its lowest since November 2009.

Bumi Resources had a cash balance of US$90m and restricted cash of US$109m at the end of March, according to Moody‘s.

“The most likely default scenario that we envision involves a near-term liquidity crisis, with a missed interest or debt repayment, a distressed exchange offer or redemption in the next 12 months, or failure to timely refinance debt maturities in 2014,” wrote S&P’s analysts in a report last week.

Creditors, however, appear hopeful.

After trading as low as 53.00 earlier this week, Bumi Resources’ dollar bonds due 2017 were quoted at 55.5/58.5 on Friday, up 3.5 points on the day.

“Bumi has a lot of debt but the underlying assets are good,” said a portfolio manager in Hong Kong.