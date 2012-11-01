FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q3 net up 273 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 1, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q3 net up 273 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Group results for the September quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka’s top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata, as released on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net profit/(loss) 4,744.2 1,269.0 Revenue 14,510.2 11,596.9 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.594 0.158

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1 = 129.800 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.