TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q1 group net 1.59 bln rupees vs 531 mln loss year ago

COLOMBO, May 9 (Reuters) - Group results for the March quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net profit/(loss) 1,594.5 (530.9) Revenue 15,242.1 12,854.2 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.20 (0.07) Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market capitalisation. ($1 = 126.065 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)