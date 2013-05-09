FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q1 group net 1.59 bln rupees vs 531 mln loss year ago
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 9, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q1 group net 1.59 bln rupees vs 531 mln loss year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 9 (Reuters) - Group results for the March
quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile
operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata, as released
on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated):  
      
                               Q1 2013      Q1 2012           
 Net profit/(loss)             1,594.5       (530.9)           
 Revenue                      15,242.1     12,854.2            
 Earning per share    
  (basic in rupees)              0.20        (0.07)   
    Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005
and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market
capitalisation.
 ($1 = 126.065 Sri Lanka rupees) 

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
