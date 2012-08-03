TABLE-Sri Lanka Dialog Q2 net down 30.4 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Group results for the June quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka’s top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata, as released on Friday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q2 2012 Q2 2011 Net profit/(loss) 879.5 1,262.8 Revenue 14,121.1 11,066.9 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.110 0.158

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is the eighth heavily weighted share by market capitalisation.