FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka Dialog Q4 net down 30.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 18, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka Dialog Q4 net down 30.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Group results for the December quarter of Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka’s top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata, as released on Monday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2012 Q4 2011 Net profit/(loss) 928.7 1,338.9 Revenue 14,978.2 11,948.9 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.12 0.17

Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo stock exchange in July 2005 and is one of the heavily weighted shares by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.